"It is premeditated": Shashi Panja on BJP's protest over Sandeshkhali incident

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party protests over the Sandeshkhali incident "premeditated, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national Spokesperson Shashi Panja hit out at the BJP and alleged that the script had been written by the Centre. "This protest is premeditated. There is a thought of agenda of BJP and this kind of script has been written by the Centre. You will have to malign Bengal, not allow law and order to be restored, and continue with the narrative that Women in Bengal are not safe," Panja said on Wednesday.

She further said that lot of internal factionalism among the BJP Leaders, and there is stiff competition who will reach Sandeshkhali first. TMC leader lashed out at BJP's Gaurav Bhatia and Smriti Irani stating that "one BJP leader did a PC from Delhi, can't remember his name. Once he was in SP and now somersaulted to BJP for whatever reason may be or fear of ED-CBI

Speaking on the resignation, she said that there should have been a lot of resignations earlier but did that take place? "Today is Pulwama martyrs remembrance day, PM should have resigned for this major goof-up and security breach. Farmers are protesting the Union Agriculture minister should resign. Smriti Irani is lecturing from Delhi but in Parliament, a rapist - Brij Bhushan Singh is sitting beside her in the Parliament and she is silent. Smriti Irani never spoke about Manipur. If questions are asked, no answer will be given to her," she added.

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was admitted to Basirhat multi-facility hospital after he was injured during a police lathi charge as a scuffle broke out between Police and party workers. The West Bengal government have reimposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

Sector 144 has been imposed in the area till February 19 to maintain law and order in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. The political storm over the events at Bengal's Sandeshkhali sparked violence in another part of the state on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters on Tuesday after efforts were made to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in West Bengal's Basirhat prior to the agitation of the party over allegations of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali block. BJP workers, led by the party's state chief, Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with the police in Basirhat after being stopped from holding a protest.

Police personnel were seen charging party workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered the village. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathi-charge to drive away the protesters. Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents. (ANI)

