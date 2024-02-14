"Sonia Gandhi kept silent on failures of Congress government in Rajasthan," says BJP's Laxmikant Bhardwaj

After the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan on Wednesday, Rajasthan BJP spokesperson, Laxmikant Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack at the Congress party. "The Congress party has been ruling Rajasthan for five years and committed atrocities against people, especially women. Rajasthan has reached the number one position in terms of crimes against women. Sonia Gandhi maintained silence on it. She kept protecting the Rajasthan government despite grave failures," he lashed out.

He emphasised, "A total of 19 papers got leaked and the future of lakhs of students was destroyed." "Despite all this, she came to Rajasthan to file a Rajya Sabha nomination. Congress party government has put the state into anarchy," he slammed.

Rajasthan Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore highlighted that the entire country including the state of Rajasthan is ready to support Bhartiya Janta Party. "BJP is getting support because of its policies and intention. BJP's committment to inclusive development is clear in front of everyone," the Rajasthan Minister appreciated.

Taking an indirect jibe at the Congress party, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "The country's money is not looted and is getting percolated downward for the use of the poor and development is happening. Youth and women are supporting the BJP. I can assure you that we will get all 25 seats from Rajasthan in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections." Notably, Congress party MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra were present when Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Sonia Gandhi, who is chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022 and is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. In the upcoming biennial elections, three seats in the State are up for grabs. The ruling BJP is set to get two of the seats, while the Opposition Congress will get one, based on their respective strengths in the State Assembly. The two BJP candidates are BJP State vice-president and former Minister Chunnilal Garasiya, and former Sumerpur MLA Madan Rathore.

The BJP has 115 and the Congress 70 MLAs in the 200-member State Assembly. A minimum of 67 votes will be required to win one Rajya Sabha seat in the event of a contest. (ANI)

