UK to supply thousands of drones to Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:46 IST
Britain said on Thursday it would supply thousands of more drones to Ukraine as part of its 200 million pound ($251 million) drone package, in an international effort it is co-leading with Latvia.

"Together, (the UK and Latvia) will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions," British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement, ahead of meetings with allies in Brussels and Munich this week. ($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

