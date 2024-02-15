Left Menu

Ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan's party nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate

Updated: 15-02-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:54 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) party run by former Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated party general secretary Omar Ayub as its candidate for prime minister, another party leader said on Thursday.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week's election, making them the largest group, but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party. (Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

