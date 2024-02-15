Ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan's party nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:54 IST
The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) party run by former Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated party general secretary Omar Ayub as its candidate for prime minister, another party leader said on Thursday.
Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week's election, making them the largest group, but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party. (Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar Ayub
- Pakistan
- Andrew Cawthorne
- Imran Khan
- Shilpa Jamkhandikar
- Imran Khan
- Tehreek
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Violence erupts, five injured in gunfire at PML-N Rally in Lahore
Pakistan: ECP categorises 181 polling stations in Hyderabad as highly sensitive
IMF lowers Pakistan's economic growth forecast to 2% for current fiscal year
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife, jailed for 14 years in graft case, his party says
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case - Dawn