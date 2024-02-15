Left Menu

Hope for Transparency in Political Funding: Jharkhand Congress Awaits SC Verdict on Electoral Bonds

The Centre should not come up with such arbitrary ideas in future, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:20 IST
Hope for Transparency in Political Funding: Jharkhand Congress Awaits SC Verdict on Electoral Bonds
Jharkhand Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the electoral bonds scheme, expressing optimism that it would pave the way for greater transparency in political funding.

''The Congress welcomes the Supreme Court verdict. The party had earlier termed the bonds as Modi government's black money conversion scheme, which is unconstitutional. The Centre should not come up with such arbitrary ideas in future,'' Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

Thakur said, ''This is another example of failure of the Modi government's idea. There are several examples of such failures including demonetisation. We hope the verdict will bring transparency in political funding, which the Congress has been demanding.'' He said now the Centre should look into the issue of agitating farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

