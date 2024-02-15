Goa CM Pramod Sawant, his Cabinet colleagues offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya. He termed the temple a ''manifestation of the love, trust, and belief of crores of Indians in Prabhu Shri Ram''. In a post on X, Sawant said, ''Feeling blessed to visit and offer prayers to Shri Ram Lalla at #Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. The Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir is the manifestation of the love, trust, and belief of crores of Indians in Prabhu Shri Ram. ''The temple has been built after a Jan Aandolan of centuries and Balidan of many Karsevaks. I once again congratulate Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla. Prayed for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Goa. May Shri Ram Lalla bless us all. #JaiShreeRam.'' Sawant and his ministerial colleagues also posed for a group photograph, which was shared on X by the Goa chief minister.

A new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, more than 300 Uttar Pradesh legislators in 10 buses and some cars travelled from Lucknow to Ayodhya temple, a state government-organised event skipped only by the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Members from the Jayant Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too were part of the group, and their participation was seen as another indication that the party is all set to switch sides from the SP to the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann along with their family members offered prayers at the temple in Ayodhya.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu on February 6 paid obeisance at the temple and called it a culmination of centuries of struggle and sacrifice by followers of Maryada Purushottam Ram.

The 70-member delegation headed by Khandu was the first political delegation from a state to visit Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

