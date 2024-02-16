White House: Russia's anti-satellite capability is concerning but no immediate threat
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 00:44 IST
Russia is developing an anti-satellite capability that has not yet been deployed and U.S. President Joe Biden has requested direct diplomatic engagement with Moscow about it, the White House said on Thursday.
John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said the weapon is concerning but poses no immediate threat. "This is still a capability they are developing. We are still analyzing the information that is available to that," he said.
