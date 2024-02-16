Left Menu

NCSC Presents Report to President, Urges President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Sandeshkhali Unrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:25 IST
  Country:
  • India

NCSC chief Arun Halder on Friday said the commission has recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report to the President, Halder shared a brief account of atrocities and violence endured by the people of Sandeshkhali.

''We have recommended that President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal over the situation there,'' he said.

Criminals in the state have joined hands with the government there, he said.

The violence in Sandeshkhali is also impacting the people from Scheduled Caste communities, Halder said.

Many women in Sandeshkhali are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

