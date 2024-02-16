CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which the House will discuss on Saturday.
Seeking the vote of confidence in the Assembly, he said, ''Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled.'' Claiming that the Delhi excise policy case was false, he alleged the BJP wanted to topple the AAP government.
A Delhi court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was ''legally bound'' to comply.
The ED had moved the court after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chill, heavy downpour, thunderstorms add to winter woes in Delhi; IMD predicts rainfall on Thursday
Gujarat assembly session: Budget to be presented on Feb 2
House passes bill to enhance child tax credit, revive key tax breaks for businesses
ED arrests 2 in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering case
US House backs $78 bln child, business tax breaks bill in rare bipartisan vote