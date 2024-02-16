Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:08 IST
CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which the House will discuss on Saturday.

Seeking the vote of confidence in the Assembly, he said, ''Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled.'' Claiming that the Delhi excise policy case was false, he alleged the BJP wanted to topple the AAP government.

A Delhi court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was ''legally bound'' to comply.

The ED had moved the court after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

