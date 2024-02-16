Russian cenbank: Confiscating Russia's assets would send negative signal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:30 IST
The potential confiscation of Russian assets by Western governments would be a strongly negative signal for other central banks and would gradually undermine international finance, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Nabiullina, speaking after the bank held interest rates at 16%, said Russia would defend its interests.
