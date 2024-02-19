Left Menu

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee silent on crimes against women: BJP on Sandeshkhali incident

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Monday targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident and alleged that atrocities against women are happening in West Bengal and the Chief Minister is completely silent.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Monday targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident and alleged that atrocities against women are happening in West Bengal and the Chief Minister is completely silent. "Right now you are not able to understand the situation of Sandeshkhali, we have heard of Iraq, Iran, and Pakistan and their atrocities on women, today the same thing is happening in West Bengal, and Mamata Bannerjee is completely silent, What is she saying, She is saying this is RSS doing this," she said.

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. During a press conference, the West Bengal BJP leader accused the entire police administration of becoming the party office of the TMC and added that the police do not register any FIR and there is not a single FIR related to the Sandeshkhali incident as the police is colluding with Sheikh Shahjahan.

"Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the leader of a gang, you have to get permission from him to file your FIR. Mamata Banerjee was saying yesterday that there is not a single FIR. That is why there is no FIR, because the police are in cahoots with Sheikh Shahjahan. The entire police administration has become the party office of TMC," she said. She further claimed that the police are not able to trace Sheikh Shahjahan as he is protected by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, and that this is also because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Mamata Banerjee has not given a single statement till now. Sheikh Shahjahan is still absconding. Yesterday Shibu Hazra was arrested... but the main people are still out there, Sheikh Shahjahan's family members talk to him every day, but the police are not able to trace him, because Mamata Banerjee's has shielded Sheikh Shahjahan, because of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and she needs 30% of the vote," she said. Chatterjee accused the police of looting the houses of women who are giving news interviews about their ordeal.

"Everyone is completely covering themselves with clothes and saying don't show our face, because as long as we are speaking, there will be an attack on us too, and this is happening. The police come in civil dress and whoever they see giving a bite on TV, their house is being looted," she said. Further alleging that women in Bengal are unsafe, the BJP leader said, "We are folding our hands and saying that Mamata didi, you were selected by everyone in 2011, the women chose you and brought you, the women gave you the vote, why did they give you the vote, because in West Bengal, in the rule of CPI (M) for 34 years, the women were the most insecure, for them Mamata was made, who brought the only woman chief minister of the country, she is the most insecure in her own state."

Meanwhile, launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Sandeshkhali violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP is trying to disrupt peace in the area and has not taken any action against its leaders. Addressing a public gathering in Birbhum on Sunday, CM Mamata said that her government always takes action in case of any wrong.

"We always take action in case of any wrong. First the ED, then the BJP, and then the media. They are trying to disrupt peace there [Sandeshkhali]. If there are any allegations, we will take action, and whatever was taken forcibly will be returned. I have asked the police to take suo motu cognizance. Our block president has been arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam has also been arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, the BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer, and anti-dalit," she said. West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

