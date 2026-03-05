I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Arvind Kejriwal's Rally Sparks Hope for Political Change
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows infiltration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
TMC has made Bengal heaven for infiltrators: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.