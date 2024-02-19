Left Menu

Kerala: Woman set ablaze by husband dies

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:38 IST
A 32-year-old woman died on Monday after her estranged husband allegedly doused her with petrol and set her on fire, police here said.

The victim Arathi, a Pattanakkad resident, was allegedly set ablaze by the accused Syam Chandran, police added.

Police said the accused stopped her scooter in the morning while she was on her way to her workplace and poured petrol over her before setting her on fire.

''She was being treated at the hospital here but passed away in the evening,'' police said.

They said Chandran, who also suffered severe burn injuries was undergoing treatment at the government medical college here.

Local sources said she had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him and that he had been arrested earlier.

