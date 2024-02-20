Left Menu

Yulia Navalnaya urged EU not to recognise Russian presidential election

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, called on the European Union not to recognise the results of the March Russian presidential election, according to a transcript of her speech supplied by a spokeswoman. Putin has warned that there will be a strong response if foreign powers try to meddle in Russia's election.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, called on the European Union not to recognise the results of the March Russian presidential election, according to a transcript of her speech supplied by a spokeswoman. "Do not recognise these elections," Navalnaya told the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, according to the transcript.

"A president who assassinated his main political opponent cannot be legitimate by definition," Navalnaya said in the speech. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death and says that Western claims that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the death are unacceptable. Putin has warned that there will be a strong response if foreign powers try to meddle in Russia's election.

