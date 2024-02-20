Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha observes 'National Road Safety Month-2024'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended 'Observation of National Road Safety Month-2024'. The event was held at Swami Vivekananda Stadium at Agartala in Tripura under the campaign Sarak Suraksha & Jeevan Raksha mission.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took part in the event 'Observation of National Road Safety Month-2024' held at Swami Vivekananda Stadium at Agartala in Tripura under the campaign Sarak Suraksha and Jeevan Raksha mission. The program has been organised by the Transport Department, Government of Tripura.

Sushant Chaudhury, Minister of Transport, Amitabh Ranjan, DGP of Tripura Police & other dignitaries were present in the program. Tripura Chief Minister flagged off some traffic rules and vehicles to increase safety and awareness levels amongst the public keeping in view the rapid increase in road accidents in state & national data.

Notably, the SADAK SURAKSHA ABHIYAN 2024: "Samvedana ka Safar," spearheaded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the esteemed leadership of the Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, culminated in a 4-hour telethon, leaving a lasting mark on India's road safety landscape. Partnering with the SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), a leading non-profit organization in India dedicated to improving road safety and emergency medical care in India since 2008, the initiative emphasized 'empathy' as its core theme, urging responsible behaviour and respect for life on the roads. The Telethon featured eminent personalities, including Nitin Gadkari and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Leading actors Pankaj Tripathi and R Madhavan were also an integral part of the campaign along with celebrated singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan; Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi; and Author and Philanthropist, Sudha Murty. The launch of the Sadak Suraksha Anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, resonated with the campaign's foundational pillars - Respect, Patience, Safety, and Collaboration.

The telethon also served as a significant platform for accident victims to share their personal experiences, thereby humanizing the statistics and highlighting the need for urgent action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

