All six RS candidates in Bihar declared elected unopposed

All six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, three of them from BJP-led NDA and as many belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc, were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat handed over certificates to JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, besides ally BJP's Dharmshila Gupta and Bhim Singh.

Certificates were also handed over to RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, in addition to Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress.

While Manoj Kumar Jha and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who heads state unit of Congress, will enjoy second consecutive terms, the remaining four shall be making their parliamentary debut.

The biennial elections were held for seats, the tenure of which was to end next month. The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held two of these while one was with the BJP, its alliance partner.

However, with a drastic fall in JD(U)'s strength in the assembly and a notable rise in the BJP's tally, the two parties adjusted their respective share.

The respective number of Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar for the RJD and its ally Congress remains unchanged.

