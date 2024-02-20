Left Menu

All six RS candidates in Bihar declared elected unopposed

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:16 IST
All six RS candidates in Bihar declared elected unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

All six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, three of them from BJP-led NDA and as many belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc, were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat handed over certificates to JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, besides ally BJP's Dharmshila Gupta and Bhim Singh.

Certificates were also handed over to RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, in addition to Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress.

While Manoj Kumar Jha and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who heads state unit of Congress, will enjoy second consecutive terms, the remaining four shall be making their parliamentary debut.

The biennial elections were held for seats, the tenure of which was to end next month. The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held two of these while one was with the BJP, its alliance partner.

However, with a drastic fall in JD(U)'s strength in the assembly and a notable rise in the BJP's tally, the two parties adjusted their respective share.

The respective number of Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar for the RJD and its ally Congress remains unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024