TMC councillor makes controversial remarks on Christians; Mayor seeks explanation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:44 IST
TMC councillor Ananya Banerjee on Tuesday received flak from both her party and opposition BJP for her controversial remarks about the Christian community, with Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim condemning the remarks and seeking an explanation from her.

Denouncing her remarks made during a discussion of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Hakim emphasised that the KMC and the Trinamool Congress dissociate themselves from such a view and have taken steps to address the matter internally.

He stated, ''Yesterday during a discussion on the KMC budget, councillor Ananya Banerjee made a few remarks about a particular community. We condemn such remarks. The party doesn't endorse her views. Don't share her views. The TMC's municipal team has sought an explanation from her.'' The comments made by Banerjee, an actor-turned-politician, on Monday have been expunged from the KMC proceedings.

Banerjee said that she referred to an ''allegorical tale'' involving Fathers and Nuns to buttress her point that one should read the KMC budget documents carefully.

She also expressed regret if her comments hurt the religious sentiments of anyone.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh slammed the TMC and Bandyopadhyay for making such remarks against the Christian community.

''What business does the Church have in the KMC's Budget Session? Why did the councillor drag the respected and revered Fathers and Nuns in her dirty speech? Who has given TMC the authority to malign the Christian Community? We demand that this councillor be suspended from the KMC,'' He said.

