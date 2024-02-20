Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:57 IST
SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared its third list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, fielding senior leader Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Shivpal Yadav, the uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district.

The other candidates on the list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana), Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur.

With this list, the Samajwadi Party has so far declared the names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In its first list, the SP had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress, an alliance partner in the INDIA bloc. Altogether, the state has 80 LS constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

