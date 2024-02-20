Sandeshkhali: Rights panel directs WB DGP to tender report on journalist's detention

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to submit a report within two weeks in a case where a journalist of a vernacular news channel was unlawfully detained by police in Sandeshkhali. The Commission also asked its DIG (Investigation) to find out the facts by telephone and submit his findings to the Commission within a week.

The NHRC also took suo motu cognisance of a complaint that the journalist of a vernacular television news channel was unlawfully detained while covering crimes against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Monday. The NHRC said the police personnel allegedly, without any prior notice, encircled the victim, assaulted him and forcefully took him into illegal custody.

The complainant, who also happens to be the wife of the journalist concerned, alleged that she has no access to him and is concerned about his well-being, the NHRC said, adding that she further submitted that it was an attempt to throttle the media in West Bengal through 'coercion and intimidation'. Meanwhile, journalists staged a protest against the detention of a fellow colleague at the Press Club in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"The journalist was reporting about the events in Sandeshkhali from ground zero. Mamata Banerjee is scared of the brand of journalism that he represents. She wants to put a stop to all reportage from ground zero. Those committing atrocities against women are at large and those striving to report the truth are being muzzled and thrown in jail. Media persons from various news channels have gathered here today to protest against this detention," one of the protesters told ANI on Tuesday. Another journalist at the protest site said the chief minister cannot stop journalists from showing the truth.

"The way the journalist was assaulted, arrested and not even served food marks a new low for our democracy. Could anything be worse than independent journalists facing the State's ire and clampdown for showing the truth? It is our salient duty to show the truth. No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, she cannot stop us from bringing the true face of West Bengal to our viewers," she said. Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India also issued a statement on the arrest of the journalist in West Bengal.

"The police should certainly investigate if allegations have been levelled against the journalist. But to take him away while he is reporting is indeed a cause for concern," the Guild said in its statement. It also asked the state administration to conduct a speedy inquiry and ensure that no injustice is done to the detained journalist.

Journalists also held a candlelight march from the Kolkata Press Club against the detention of the fellow scribe, holding posters in his support. (ANI)

