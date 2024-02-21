Left Menu

DR Congo PM Lukonde tenders his resignation, presidency says

Democratic Republic of Congo's prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, resigned on Tuesday, triggering the dissolution of his government, the presidency said in a statement. The prime minister tendered his resignation to President Felix Tshisekedi eight days after the validation of his mandate as a national deputy.

File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Sama Lukonde)
Democratic Republic of Congo's prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, resigned on Tuesday, triggering the dissolution of his government, the presidency said in a statement.

The prime minister tendered his resignation to President Felix Tshisekedi eight days after the validation of his mandate as a national deputy. He will now join parliament as a member of the assembly. Lukonde was appointed prime minister of the mineral-rich central African country in February 2021. He was aged 43 at the time.

After he was re-elected in December, Tshisekedi named a representative after his re-election in December to identify a majority coalition within the National Assembly in view of forming his next government.

