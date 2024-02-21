Left Menu

Israel's statements on Brazil's Lula are unacceptable, says Foreign Minister Vieira

The diplomatic spat between Brazil and Israel entered a third day on Tuesday, with Brazil's foreign minister calling Israel's response to comments made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and "untruthful." After Lula on Sunday compared Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's treatment of Jews, Israel said on Monday that Lula is not welcome in the Middle Eastern country until he takes back the comments.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 05:37 IST
Israel's statements on Brazil's Lula are unacceptable, says Foreign Minister Vieira

The diplomatic spat between Brazil and Israel entered a third day on Tuesday, with Brazil's foreign minister calling Israel's response to comments made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and "untruthful."

After Lula on Sunday compared Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's treatment of Jews, Israel said on Monday that Lula is not welcome

in the Middle Eastern country until he takes back the comments. On Tuesday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira hit back at Israel. "For a foreign ministry to address a head of state from a friendly country in this way is unusual and revolting," Vieira told Reuters and another news agency at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"It is a shameful page in the history of Israel's diplomacy," Vieira said, adding that Israel tries to create a smokescreen to cover up what is happening in Gaza. The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vieira's remarks outside of business hours.

Brazil said it does not intend to retract Lula's comments. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel "will not forget nor forgive," calling Lula's comments "a serious antisemitic attack" and saying that the Brazilian president is "persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024