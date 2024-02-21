Trump election campaign raised $8.8 mln in January
Donald Trump's election campaign reported on Tuesday that it had raised $8.8 million in January, according to a financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission.
Trump is closing in on the Republican nomination to face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November presidential election, though he has been trailing Biden in fundraising. Trump reported having $30 million in the bank at the end of January, down from $33 million at the end of December.
While Biden's campaign has yet to file its own financial disclosure for January, the campaign reported having nearly $46 million in the bank at the end of last year.
