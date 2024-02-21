Left Menu

Trump's campaign finances fell further behind Biden in January

Donald Trump fell further behind President Joe Biden last month in fundraising ahead of the November presidential election after spending more money on ads and expenses than it received from donors, according to financial disclosures filed on Tuesday. Trump's cash holdings fell to just over $30 million at the close of last month as he waged successful campaigns for Republican primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, down from around $33 million a month earlier, his campaign said in a report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 09:49 IST
Trump's campaign finances fell further behind Biden in January
Former US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump fell further behind President Joe Biden last month in fundraising ahead of the November presidential election after spending more money on ads and expenses than it received from donors, according to financial disclosures filed on Tuesday.

Trump's cash holdings fell to just over $30 million at the close of last month as he waged successful campaigns for Republican primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, down from around $33 million a month earlier, his campaign said in a report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Biden, who is facing a less competitive process for his Democratic Party's nomination, said in a separate disclosure to the FEC that his campaign ended January with about $56 million in cash, up from $46 million in December.

Trump is closing in on the Republican nomination to face Biden but he has trailed the incumbent in fundraising while also spending aggressively on primary contests. Trump's campaign said it raised $8.8 million in January and spent more than $11 million, with outlays including more than $5 million on ads and mailings as he easily won his party's first presidential nomination contests.

Biden's campaign reported raising more than $15 million last month while spending under $6 million. When adding together his campaign accounts with those of his Democratic Party allies, Biden's re-election effort had $130 million in cash, his campaign said earlier on Tuesday. To be sure, Trump has shown he can win elections when rivals have outspent him, as he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck in many national public opinion polls and a close race in November is expected. Trump's remaining rival for the Republican nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, outraised him last month by taking in more than $11 million, according to a separate disclosure from her campaign.

Still, Trump is expected to best her in her home state's Republican primary on Saturday. LEGAL EXPENSES

Separately, the biggest super PAC supporting Trump, known as MAGA Inc, reported raising $7 million last month, enough to offset the $5 million refund it issued to a separate Trump political action committee (PAC) that is paying the candidate's legal expenses as he battles dozens of criminal charges. The Trump group that received the money, Save America, reported spending close to $3 million on legal expenses during the month, adding to the more than $47 million it spent last year on legal expenses.

Most of MAGA Inc's fundraising in January came from a $5 million contribution from Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune, who is also funding a super PAC backing independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. By comparison, the SFA Fund, a super PAC supporting Haley's campaign, reported taking in $12 million, including contributions of more than $2 million following her loss to Trump in the Jan. 24 New Hampshire primary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024