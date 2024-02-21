"I feel President's rule should be implemented in West Bengal," says MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a potshot at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government over the law and order situation alleging that women are exploited there. Vijayvargiya made the remark while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday in view of unrest going on in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area.

"There is a TMC government in West Bengal and women are exploited there...There is a nexus running between goons, police and the political leaders. There is no democracy. Those people who took to the streets in Delhi taking out candle marches on small issues should go and see the condition of West Bengal. I feel the situation there is such that the President's rule should be implemented there (in West Bengal)," Vijayvargiya said. The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Meanwhile, talking about farmers' protests in Delhi, the minister has said that the government is ready for talks. The government has put many proposals before the farmers, but perhaps the aim of those who are protesting in the name of farmers is to agitate. Good proposals were presented before the farmers druing night on which they said to give their decision in the morning and later they refused the proposal. It means those attending the meeting with the government are not taking the decisions, someone else is taking the decisions, he added. (ANI)

