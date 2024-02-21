Left Menu

Election Commission aiming for more than 83 percent polling in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:47 IST
Election Commission aiming for more than 83 percent polling in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is working towards ensuring more than 83 percent polling in the forthcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday.

As part of this goal, the CEO noted that several programmes are being undertaken to educate voters on the importance of exercising their franchise.

''During 2019 polls, the state recorded an average polling percentage of 79.77 while the national average was 69 percent,'' said Meena in a press release.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission team from New Delhi arrived to evaluate Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

Meena called on the team, and observed that SVEEP programmes are being undertaken to ensure a polling percentage greater than 83.

He highlighted that extensive SVEEP programmes are being executed in the districts to enlighten every citizen and voter on the election process and make them stakeholders in the forthcoming polls.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to witness simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha in a few months time.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024