Lal Thanzara elected as Mizoram Congress president
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Lal Thanzara has been elected as the new president of the Mizoram unit of the grand old party, sources said.
Lal Thanzara, the brother of former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, defeated Zodintluanga Ralte, a former minister, by a margin of 112 votes in a party election on Tuesday, they said.
Lal Thanzara, also a former minister, will replace Lalsawta in the top Congress post in the state.
Vice President Lalnunmawia Chuaungo retained his post by securing 1,093 votes against his opponent and lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga, who bagged 763 votes.
