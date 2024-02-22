UP CM Yogi thanks PM Modi for continuing "Umbrella Scheme" for safety of women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for continuing the "Umbrella Scheme" for the safety of women. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude over the decision of the Union Cabinet to extend the ongoing scheme for the next two years.

He wrote on his official 'X' handle: "The Union Cabinet has allocated Rs 1,179.72 crore to continue the 'Umbrella Scheme' for 'Safety of Women' from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for ensuring the safety and dignity of our 'Matrishakti'." It is noteworthy that under the chairmanship of PM Modi, the Central Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to continue the 'Umbrella Scheme' for 'Safety of Women' from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Out of the total project expenditure of Rs 1179.72 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs will contribute Rs 885.49 crore from its budget, while Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from the Nirbhaya Fund. Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for increasing sugarcane's fair and remunerative price (FRP) for the season 2024-25.

In a post on X on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The double-engine government is committed to doubling the income of farmers. In this regard, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has increased the 'Fair and Remunerative Price' (FRP) of sugarcane has increased by eight per cent, setting it at 340 rupees per quintal for the 2024-25 season." CM Yogi further wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister, for the commendable decision taken for the 'farmer welfare'."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a high-level three-member committee to resolve issues related to farmers under the Noida Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and the Greater Noida Development Authority (Greater Noida) in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. (ANI)

