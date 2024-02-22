"Whenever we raised questions...": Digvijay voices fresh doubts around neutrality of EVMs

Casting aspersions on the Election Commission (EC), veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Digvijaya Singh, on Thursday claimed that there doubts around the unbiased conduct of the poll panel. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, "An AICC resolution unanimously passed and adopted in 2018 stated that people doubt the fairness of elections conducted through EVMs (electronic voting machines). We demand, therefore, that the upcoming general elections be held through ballot papers only. Whenever we raised questions on the neutrality of EVMs, the Election Commision did not give any response other than sending us their manuals and FAQs (frequently asked questions). We don't trust the EVMs."

Claiming that the honchos sitting on the board of the EVM manufacturers are close to the ruling party at the Centre, the veteran Congress leader said, "We will continue our fight (for holding elections through ballot papers) and go to the people. No one is bigger than the public in a democracy. There are doubts around the unbiased nature and conduct of the Election Commission (EC). It suits this government if votes are cast through EVMs. The four directors on the board of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which makes EVMs, have links to the BJP." On PM Narendra Modi's social media post vowing to fulfil all resolutions pertaining to the welfare of farmers across the country, the former MP CM said, "We have seen the fate of many of Modi's guarantees? Where is Rs 15 lakh each that he said will be deposited in the bank account of every citizen (after the recovery of black money parked off-shore)? Where is the MSP (minimum support price)? Can anyone trust PM Modi or his promises?"

"Our government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmers across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane-producing farmers," PM Modi posted from his official X handle earlier. Meanwhile, posting from his X handle on Thursday, the veteran Congress leader informed that he was to participate in a peaceful protest near Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday demanding the holding of the Lok Sabha elections with EVMs.

"Two weeks ago, I received an invitation from the 'EVM Hatao Morcha' to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on February 22 on the issue of not holding 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country with EVMs. I accepted their invitation," Singh wrote in a message that he tagged along with the video clip. "But two days ago, the permission for a peaceful protest was also cancelled. What is the reason why the central government under the leadership of PM Modi is so nervous? Since this time thousands of people from all over the country were coming to participate in the protest, they got scared and cancelled the approval. Now this movement 'EVM_Hatao_Loktantra_Bachao' (remove EVM, save democracy) movement is reaching every village across the country. Will the EC and the Supreme Court take cognizance of this? They should," Singh wrote further. (ANI)

