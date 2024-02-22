Danish PM would turn down NATO top job if she was offered it

Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen would turn down to become NATO's next secretary-general if she were to be offered the top job, she told reporters at a press conference on military aid to Ukraine on Thursday.

The British Foreign Office on Thursday said it was backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of the NATO alliance.

