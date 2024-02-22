DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (To Feb 23) BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) HARARE - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to visit Zimbabwe. (To Feb 23) RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V. Muraleedharan will represent India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro. (Final Day) RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Mohamad Maliki bin Osman will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (Final Day) NEW DELHI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (To Feb 23) RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (Final Day) PARIS - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu meets Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Paris. – 0900 GMT BLANTYRE, Malawi - Malawi's Finance Minister Simplex Banda will present his budget statement in parliament. – 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

WARSAW - Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council (EC), will pay a visit to Poland together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Egypt.

BUENOS AIRES - President of Argentina Javier Milei receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House. BUDAPEST - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest to meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

** DOHA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar to discuss security in the Red Sea. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Prague to discuss Ukraine, defence, EU enlargement, energy, migration. – 1630 GMT

GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3) GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visits Iran. (To Feb 28)

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Mexico. PRAGUE - Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia meet in Prague to discuss energy security, EU matters, migration. – 1000 GMT

CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2024 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 ** WASHINGTON DC - South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul to hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss strengthening alliance including their extended deterrence against North Korea.

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 2 OTTAWA - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Toronto, Canada. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 ** SEOUL - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Republic of Korea. (To March 06)

PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague. MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

** TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (To March 08) LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 ** MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14)

WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 13 TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)