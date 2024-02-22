Arunachal deputy CM urges BJYM members to carry forward development initiatives
Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday urged Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members to carry forward all the development initiatives of the state and the central governments.
Addressing a gathering at the BJYM Sammelan for Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency at Namsai, Mein urged them to maintain discipline and work sincerely to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
He said the state has seen unprecedented development in many sectors in the last seven years under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership.
The deputy chief minister urged the Yuva Morcha members to create awareness about the welfare schemes of the government.
Till elections are over, Mein said the name of the party should be on everyone's lips.
Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao said the guiding principle of the BJP is 'nation first, party next and self last'.
Over 1,000 BJYM delegates from 27 assembly constituencies participated at the sammelan.
BJP general secretary and BJYM in-charge Tadar Niglar, Namsai MLA and BJP general secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Food and Civil Supplies minister Kamlung Mossang, Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Gabriel D Wangsu were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
