Russia's Putin says Biden's "crazy SOB" comment was rude
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he believed U.S. President Joe Biden had called him a "crazy SOB" in reaction to a Putin comment last week saying he would rather have Biden as president than Donald Trump.
Putin agreed in response to a TV reporter's question that Biden's remark was "rude".
