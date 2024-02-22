IMF says hoping for 'speedy resolution' in Senegal to ensure stability
The International Monetary Fund is actively monitoring the situation in Senegal and hopes for a "speedy resolution" to ensure continued stability in the country, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday. "We're actively monitoring the situation in Senegal.
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund is actively monitoring the situation in Senegal and hopes for a "speedy resolution" to ensure continued stability in the country, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday. The postponement of Senegal's presidential election from Feb. 25 to Dec. 15 has been ruled unconstitutional and the authorities are under pressure to schedule the vote to be held as soon as possible before President Macky Sall's term ends on April 2.
The electoral crisis has led to violent protests and warnings of authoritarian overreach in one of coup-hit West Africa's more stable democracies. Any pushback against the constitutional council's ruling would risk more unrest. "We're actively monitoring the situation in Senegal. We're engaging with relevant stakeholders and certainly hope that there is a speedy resolution to ensure continued stability and economic progress in the country," Kozack told reporters at a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senegal election delay was legal despite backlash, says minister
Senegalese protesters clash with police over election delay
Senegal's President Justifies Election Delay Amidst Nationwide Protests
Senegal battles first major wave of unrest over vote delay
Student killed in Senegal at Friday's vote delay protests -ministry