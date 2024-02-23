"Well-cultured leader": Condolences pour in on ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's demise

Condolences poured in on Friday from political leaders after the demise of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi who passed away on Friday early morning at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Joshi's demise has caused a great loss to the political, social and education sectors of Maharashtra.

"The cultured leader who fought for the fair rights of Marathi people is lost. His death has caused a great loss to the political, social and education sectors of Maharashtra. He was known as a learned, cultured leader in the political, social and educational arena. He did remarkable work in the field of education through Kohinoor Institute and trained many Marathi youths for industrial opportunities," Pawar said. Devendra Fadnavis, the state Deputy CM has also expressed his condolences over the death of Manohar Joshi.

Asserting that Joshi was known as a very disciplined, moderate and studious leader, Fadnavis said that the former's contribution to the political-social, educational field of Maharashtra will never be forgotten. "The news of the death of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Mr Manohar Joshi is very sad. I had a personal relationship with him. He completed all stages in his political life from corporator to mayor, MLA to Chief Minister and MP to Lok Sabha Speaker. He had the honour of being represented in all four houses namely Vidhan Sabha and Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was known as a very disciplined, moderate and studious leader...His contribution to the political-social, educational field of Maharashtra will never be forgotten," he said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that with the demise of Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, an 'intelligent and civilized leadership has passed away in Maharashtra politics'. "His (Joshi's) struggle and long political journey from a Councilor, Mayor, Legislative Council and Assembly MLA, to Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the lower house is an inspiration and example," Chavan said.

He further said that Manohar Joshi, having a studious and sharp mind, sharp eloquence and a touching nature, had excellent organizational skills. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has also condoled the passing away of Joshi and said that the latter lived like a 'Shiv sanik' till his last breath.

"The one who created the world from nothing. The one who was extremely proud of Maharashtra. Humble greetings to Manohar Joshi who lived like a Shiv Sainik till his last breath," Raut said in a post in Marathi. Joshi breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to family sources, the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours.

Manohar Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002. He was a municipal councillor in Mumbai during 1968-70 and Chairman, of the Standing Committee of the Mumbai municipal corporation in 1970. He was the Mayor of Mumbai during 1976-1977.

He was then elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1972. After serving three terms in the Legislative Council, Joshi was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly during 1990-91. (ANI)

