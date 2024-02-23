Hungary will sign defence industry deal with Sweden, PM Orban says

Hungary will sign a defence industry deal with Sweden, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Budapest later on Friday, as Hungary prepares to ratify Sweden's NATO bid.

"We will close all pending issues, and we will sign a defence industry deal, a serious one considering Hungary's size, and we will also lay down some decisions or ... goals about military cooperation," Orban told state radio.

