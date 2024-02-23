Left Menu

Indonesia, Australia to sign defence pact within months, Australia says

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 14:53 IST
Indonesia, Australia to sign defence pact within months, Australia says

Indonesia and Australia hope to sign a "very significant" defence cooperation agreement within the next few months, Australian defence minister Richard Marles said on Friday after meeting his counterpart in Jakarta.

"Australia and Indonesia have a shared destiny and a shared collective security and that is the basis on which we are moving forward," Marles said after meeting Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto. In a joint statement, Prabowo, Indonesia's likely next president following the Feb.14 election, hailed the good relationship and said the two countries were destined to be good neighbours.

Neither minister provided details about the agreement but Prabowo said he expected it would be signed within two or three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024