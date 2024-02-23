"BJP's favourite game...use ED, CBI and IT to play hide and seek": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in the alleged corruption case related to a hydel project, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the BJP stating that it is their favourite game to play hide and seek with the truth by using central agencies. The Karnataka Chief Minister said that action taken by CBI against Malik comes as a response from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the former made remarks about PM Modi's decisions in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

"BJP got a favorite game: Use ED, CBI, and IT to play hide and seek with the truth. This time it is to scare Satyapal Malik for exposing Modi about Pulwama. But the people have a trump card - the ELECTIONS, ready to press for change and oust BJP. This time to save India that is Bharat. A simple button that could save India from BJP fascists," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X. The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contract for the civil work for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore in Kisthtwar in 2019. Malik served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

After CBI raided the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satyapal Malik in a post on X said, "I have been ill for the last three to four days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily," Malik said in post on social media platform X. "I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," he said further.

On January 29, this year the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited. The Central agency said that searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and "incriminating" documents, in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately).

The CBI statement added that it was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed. In December last year, the CBI conducted searches at six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla. (ANI)

