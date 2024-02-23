Moldovan president welcomes US sanctions against pro-Russian party member

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday welcomed the U.S. imposing new sanctions on pro-Russian Shor party member Marina Tauber.

"I thank the United States for taking decisive action today against those undermining the integrity of our elections on behalf of the Kremlin through illicit vote buying," she said on social media platform X.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department added Tauber to its sanctions list saying she was involved in subverting "Moldova's electoral process through illegal vote buying on behalf of the Kremlin".

