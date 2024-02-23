Modi govt giving body blow to Naxals, left-wing extremism breathing its last: Shah

The Narendra Modi government has dealt a body blow to the Maoists with a holistic approach to development and security and left-wing extremism is now breathing its last, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

He also said that due to the visionary policies of the Modi government, left-wing extremism has lost its breeding ground.

In a series or posts on X with the hashtag #NaxalFreeBharat, the home minister said under the guidance of the prime minister, the Union home ministry has adopted an offensive strategy to curb Naxalism.

''As a result of the hammer blow to left-wing extremism, it is today breathing its last,'' he said.

Shah said the NDA government has won the hearts of the poor living in Naxalism-affected areas by building adequate healthcare and education infrastructure.

''On account of PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary policies, left-wing extremism has today lost its breeding ground,'' he said.

Shah said the Modi government has dealt a body blow to Naxalism with a holistic approach to development and security in the Naxalism-affected regions.

''The Modi govt has won people's trust by taking the state governments along for overall development,'' he said.

He also posted a few videos giving details of Naxal issues, the destruction and casualties suffered by the people due to the menace and how government is dealing with it.

According to the data of the Ministry of Home Affairs, left wing extremism-related violence has declined by 52 per cent and the number of deaths by 69 per cent from 6035 to 1868 in the decade 2014-23 compared to 2004-14.

Similarly, the incidents of leftist extremism have reduced from 14,862 to 7,128. The number of deaths of security forces due to left wing extremism has declined by 72 per cent from 1750 in 2004-14 to 485 during 2014-23 and the number of civilian deaths has declined by 68 per cent from 4285 to 1383.

The number of districts with violence was 96 in 2010, which declined by 53 per cent to 45 in 2022. Along with this, the number of police stations reporting violence decreased from 465 in 2010 to 176 in 2022.

