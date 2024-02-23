Left Menu

BJP's Central Election Committee likely to hold discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming meeting

The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats, sources said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:44 IST
BJP's Central Election Committee likely to hold discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats, sources said on Friday. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present. According to sources, the leaders during the meeting are likely to discuss seats that the party lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"There is a possibility of discussion regarding C and D category seats. More than 100 seats can be discussed. And the first list of Lok Sabha can be released before March 10," sources added. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the election in-charge and co-in-charge of all the states at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

As per the BJP's top sources, "BJP President JP Nadda will hold a big meeting tomorrow regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held at BJP headquarters. Election in-charges and co-in-charges of all the states will attend the meeting." The party sources added, "There will be discussion in the meeting regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections."

"Amit Shah is also likely to join the meeting. All state election in-charges have been asked to bring a report on ongoing government campaigns and schemes," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024