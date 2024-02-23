BJP's Central Election Committee likely to hold discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming meeting

The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats, sources said on Friday. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present. According to sources, the leaders during the meeting are likely to discuss seats that the party lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"There is a possibility of discussion regarding C and D category seats. More than 100 seats can be discussed. And the first list of Lok Sabha can be released before March 10," sources added. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the election in-charge and co-in-charge of all the states at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

As per the BJP's top sources, "BJP President JP Nadda will hold a big meeting tomorrow regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held at BJP headquarters. Election in-charges and co-in-charges of all the states will attend the meeting." The party sources added, "There will be discussion in the meeting regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections."

"Amit Shah is also likely to join the meeting. All state election in-charges have been asked to bring a report on ongoing government campaigns and schemes," sources said. (ANI)

