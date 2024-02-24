Left Menu

BJD engaging govt officers for party-related work: Odisha Cong

The Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that the ruling BJD is engaging a section of state government employees, including senior bureaucrats, for party-related work.OPCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said those employees were under the Congress scanner, urging them not to act as political party leaders.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:33 IST
BJD engaging govt officers for party-related work: Odisha Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that the ruling BJD is engaging a section of state government employees, including senior bureaucrats, for party-related work.

OPCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said "those employees" were under the Congress scanner, urging them not to act as political party leaders. "You were either selected by UPSC, OPSC or other recruitment boards. You were not recruited by the BJD. Therefore, you have no reason to be afraid of the ruling party," he told reporters here.

"Such government officers should not go beyond their limits and act as political party leaders. They are under the Congress scanner," Patnaik said. BJD leaders could not be contacted for comments.

Patnaik claimed that some district collectors in Odisha were "gathering donations for the BJD", while IPS officers have been threatening opposition party leaders. "We will bring this to the notice of the Election Commission if they do not mend their ways," he said.

Patnaik, who is also a former chief secretary of Odisha, however, said that the number of such government officials was very small, and the majority of them have "maintained their dignity". "If these officials continue to work for the ruling party, the Congress will hit the streets, besides making their names public," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024