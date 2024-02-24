BJD engaging govt officers for party-related work: Odisha Cong
The Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that the ruling BJD is engaging a section of state government employees, including senior bureaucrats, for party-related work.OPCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said those employees were under the Congress scanner, urging them not to act as political party leaders.
The Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that the ruling BJD is engaging a section of state government employees, including senior bureaucrats, for party-related work.
OPCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said "those employees" were under the Congress scanner, urging them not to act as political party leaders. "You were either selected by UPSC, OPSC or other recruitment boards. You were not recruited by the BJD. Therefore, you have no reason to be afraid of the ruling party," he told reporters here.
"Such government officers should not go beyond their limits and act as political party leaders. They are under the Congress scanner," Patnaik said. BJD leaders could not be contacted for comments.
Patnaik claimed that some district collectors in Odisha were "gathering donations for the BJD", while IPS officers have been threatening opposition party leaders. "We will bring this to the notice of the Election Commission if they do not mend their ways," he said.
Patnaik, who is also a former chief secretary of Odisha, however, said that the number of such government officials was very small, and the majority of them have "maintained their dignity". "If these officials continue to work for the ruling party, the Congress will hit the streets, besides making their names public," he added.
