TMC delegation visits Sandeshkhali, assures people of justice

A TMC delegation, which visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Saturday, assured people that they will get justice and no wrongdoers will be spared.

The delegation comprising Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmick, ministers of the West Bengal government, visited the area and spoke to the locals.

''All the issues will be resolved. All the complaints will be addressed. No wrongdoers will be spared. The police are taking stern action,'' Bose told reporters after visiting the area.

This is the third visit by senior TMC leaders to the trouble-torn area.

Sandeshkhali's TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato, who accompanied the delegation, asserted a proactive stance in resolving land disputes.

''All measures are being taken to swiftly redress the grievances of the people,'' he said.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

