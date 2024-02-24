Dhankhar on day-long tour of Mizoram on Monday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Mizoram on Monday.

During his day-long visit to Aizawl, he will be the chief guest at the 18th convocation of Mizoram University, his office said on Saturday.

Dhankhar will also address the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

