Bharat Parv Ignites New Horizons in India-UK Creative Collaboration

The Bharat Parv showcase in London highlighted India's creative collaboration with the UK. The event, coinciding with the WAVES Bazaar at Focus London, featured music and dance by Create in India Challenge winners. The initiative, backed by past strong UK participation, aims at strengthening the India-UK cultural partnership.

An illuminating Bharat Parv showcase in London celebrated the burgeoning India-UK partnership within the creative sector, placing a spotlight on expanding media and entertainment industry collaborations.

Coinciding with the WAVES Bazaar at the Focus London conference, the event was orchestrated by the Indian High Commission and featured standout music and dance performances by winners of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), a cohort inspired by the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The showcase, buoyed by solid past participation from the UK, fostered discussions aimed at cementing the rich cultural links between the two nations, as highlighted by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. Noting the profound intricacies and mutual influences over centuries, he emphasized the need for coherent, organized planning to harness these synergies effectively.

