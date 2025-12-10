IAN Group Secures $100 Million Fund for Early-Stage Startups

Venture capital giant IAN Group has announced the final closure of a substantial $100 million fund, targeted for early-stage startups across India. The fund, named IAN Alpha Fund, will focus on companies and MSMEs with innovative founders that leverage technology to address real-world problems.

Since its inception, the IAN Alpha Fund has allocated resources to 10-12 pioneering startups, many led by first-generation entrepreneurs spanning from India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The geographic diversity underscores the fund's commitment to broadened regional outreach.

Prominent investors backing the fund include government entities such as DPIIT - Fund of Funds for Startups, managed by SIDBI, among others. IAN Group emphasizes the need for solutions to scale both in India and globally, pushing for paradigm shifts within industries.

