Mumbai Railway Police Recovers Stolen Phones Worth Crores

The Mumbai Railway Police recovered over 1,000 stolen mobile phones valued at more than Rs 1.80 crore during a special operation. Two phases targeted mobile theft, tracing devices with 57 teams spanning 17 states. Recovered phones were returned to owners during a Ghatkopar event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:43 IST
The Mumbai Railway Police has successfully recovered 1,018 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 1.80 crore, promptly returning them to their rightful owners, according to officials.

The operation unfolded in two phases; the first, conducted in June and July, saw 684 phones worth Rs 1,11,39,626 traced and returned in July. The second phase, spanning September to November, intensified efforts to reclaim reported stolen phones for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Deploying 57 teams across Central and Western Zone Railways in Mumbai, investigators combed through 17 States and Union Territories. The recovered phones were returned to their owners at a special event in Ghatkopar, officials noted.

