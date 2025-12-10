Mumbai Railway Police Recovers Stolen Phones Worth Crores

The Mumbai Railway Police has successfully recovered 1,018 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 1.80 crore, promptly returning them to their rightful owners, according to officials.

The operation unfolded in two phases; the first, conducted in June and July, saw 684 phones worth Rs 1,11,39,626 traced and returned in July. The second phase, spanning September to November, intensified efforts to reclaim reported stolen phones for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Deploying 57 teams across Central and Western Zone Railways in Mumbai, investigators combed through 17 States and Union Territories. The recovered phones were returned to their owners at a special event in Ghatkopar, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)