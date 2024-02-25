Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Caribbean officials search for missing couple after yacht hijacking

Police from two countries in the eastern Caribbean are investigating the possible murder of two people believed to be U.S. citizens who owned a catamaran that was hijacked by three fugitives in the waters off the island of Grenada. The yacht's alleged owners, Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, were last seen Sunday night, when three men escaped from the custody of Grenadian authorities. Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines captured the men on Wednesday.

Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

The moon lander dubbed Odysseus is "alive and well" but resting on its side a day after its white-knuckle touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, and the first from the U.S. since 1972, the company behind the vehicle said on Friday. Houston-based Intuitive Machines also revealed that human error led to a failure of the spacecraft's laser-based range finders, how engineers detected the glitch by chance hours before landing time, and how they improvised an emergency fix that saved the mission from a probable crash.

Takeaways from the Republican South Carolina primary

Frontrunner Donald Trump is hoping to use a sizeable victory in South Carolina's Republican primary on Saturday to convince rival Nikki Haley to drop out of the presidential race. While the outcome is expected to put Trump even closer to clinching the party's nomination, Haley has vowed to press on. Here are some takeaways from the South Carolina primary:

Factbox-Most South Carolina Republicans see Biden's 2020 win as illegitimate-exit poll

Some 65% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest do not think Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.

What Alabama ruling means for patients with frozen embryos: one woman's story

Three of Kristia Rumbley's embryos created at a clinic became her 7-year-old twins and 2-year-old son, while three have sat in freezers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for eight years in case she and her husband decide to have another kid. After Alabama's supreme court ruled on Feb. 16 that embryos were children, leaving it unclear how to legally store, transport and use them, Rumbley, 44, is seeking legal and medical advice on sending her last two embryos out of state as soon as possible.

Trump eyes another easy win in South Carolina as voters head to polls

South Carolina voters cast their ballots on Saturday in the party's fifth nominating contest in a campaign Donald Trump has dominated from the outset despite facing dozens of criminal charges. The former U.S. president is seeking to cement his status as the Republican Party's effective presidential nominee in the South Carolina contest, while his lone remaining challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, hopes a stronger-than-expected performance in her home state buoys her long-shot campaign.

Republican seeks to bar party from paying Trump's legal bills

A Republican National Committee member has submitted resolutions that would prohibit the party from paying presidential candidate Donald Trump's legal bills, according to a draft, but the measures must get more backers soon to move forward. Mississippi RNC committeeman Henry Barbour drafted the resolution on Trump's legal expenses and another requiring the party committee to stay neutral in the presidential race until he receives enough delegates to secure the nomination.

As Trump romps to wins, anti-Trump Republicans wonder: Do I still have a political home?

As Donald Trump comes close to clinching a third presidential nomination, anti-Trump Republicans are facing a sobering reality: Their party is unlikely to revert to what it was before the MAGA wave rolled in, and they now have no obvious political home. For Ken Baeszler, who consistently voted Republican until Trump and his Make America Great Again movement transformed the party, that political scenario is disconcerting.

Another 'Barbenheimer' battle brewing at Saturday's SAG awards

Blockbuster movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" face off again on Saturday, when they compete at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a red-carpet ceremony that often presages success at the Oscars. The films that battled in a summer box office clash dubbed "Barbenheimer" lead the SAG Awards field with four nominations each.

One third of South Carolina Republicans would spurn Trump if he were convicted-exit poll

Some 32% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.

