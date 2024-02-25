'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': Priyanka Gandhi questions BJP's decade-long rule on unemployment, farmer protests

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the BJP's decade-long rule, highlighting concerns over youth unemployment, farmer protests, and inflation in the country on Sunday. "BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, inflation is a burden for the people of the country," said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing party MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's Aligarh.

"During our regime, youth used to get employment through the Army, now the government has come up with Agniveer which has taken up the employment. PSUs are being sold and given to Adani. You need to understand that the common man doesn't get any benefit. Sugarcane price has been hiked by just 55 rupees in the last 8 years," she said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Yatra in Aligarh on Sunday morning. They took out the Yatra in Aligarh's Jamalpur and would be travelling to Fatehpur Sikri via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra.

While addressing the Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "90 per cent (minorities, OBC, Adivasis, Dalits) have only 7 per cent participation in the central budget... 62 officers control the Uttar Pradesh budget, in these 62 officers, OBC has 4 per cent participation who are 55 per cent here in the state, Dalit has only 6 per cent participation." "When you take out a list of the top 200 companies of India, you will not find a single owner of these companies belonging from the community which constitutes 90 per cent of the country," the Congress MP said.

Meanwhile, Lok Dal workers also joined the Yatra at Aligarh's Jamalpur while a large number of Samajwadi Party workers are gathered en route to the Yatra and will be joining it. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be joining the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and conducting a joint public address with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Agra after the seat deal with the Congress Party. (ANI)

