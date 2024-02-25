"At least show MoU that has been signed": Sachin Pilot questions Rajasthan Govt over ERCP

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot accused Bhajan Lal Sharma-led state government of misleading people on East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and demanded to clarify the MoU on ERCP in the Assembly. Pilot on Saturday during his visit to Rajasthan's Dausa said, "At least show the MoU that has been signed. The interest of the people of Rajasthan must not be compromised. BJP is holding ERCP 'Dhanyawad Yatras' but not telling us how much of water will the state receive."

"We must be told how much water will be given for irrigation and industrial usage," added the Congress leader. On Saturday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) would be completed in the next five years.

The ERCP project, announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017-18, aims to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) Dhanyawad Yatra in Alwar's Barodamev.

Recently, an MOU was signed between the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan regarding the revised East Rajasthan Canal Project. The revised version of the project aims to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa, and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh apart from providing irrigation in 2.8 lakh ha. area (or more) each in both the states (total of 5.6 lakh ha or more) including supplementation of en route tanks in the states.

The Modified PKC-ERCP (Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP) Link Project is an inter-state river linking project aims to Provide drinking and industrial water to 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan and the Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh. This is second project under the national perspective plan of interlinking of rivers (ILR) program of Government of India.

The preparation of DPR of this Modified PKC-ERCP link is already in progress. Based on the outcome of DPR, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) would be finalized amongst the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Union Government, covering the scope of the work of the link Project, sharing of water, exchange of water, sharing of costs & benefits, implementation mechanism and arrangements for management and control of water in Chambal basin etc. (ANI)

