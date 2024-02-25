Ukraine needs U.S. Congress to approve aid within a month, Zelenskiy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was certain that the U.S. Congress would approve a major new batch of military and financial assistance and that Ukraine needed that decision to be made within a month.
"There is hope regarding Congress, and I am sure that it will be positive... They know that we need support within a month," the Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference in Kyiv.
